Bengaluru ‘kambala’ to have longest track at 155 metres, 116 pairs of buffaloes to run

October 30, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The first competitive ‘kambala’ (slush track buffalo race) to be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru for two days from November 25, 2023 will have the longest ‘kare’ (slush track) measuring 155 metre against the normal 145 metre-long tack, according to Ashok Kumar Rai, Puttur MLA and president of Bengaluru Kambala Committee.

Speaking as guest of honour at Mangaluru Press Club on October 30, he said that a track in Karnataka’s coastal belt, the land of ‘kambala’ events, is 147 metre long. “It has been decided to have the longest track (in Bengaluru) as ‘kambala’ — which will be held for the first time outside the coastal belt — should be special in all aspects,” the MLA said.

He said that the champion of the competition (owner of the buffalo pair) will get ₹1.50 lakh in cash and two pawan gold. The winning jockey will get a gold medal. Owners of all participating pairs of buffaloes will get a shield and ₹50,000 each as rent for the lorry used to transport the pairs to the event.

116 registrations

The MLA said that owners of 116 pairs of buffaloes have registered for the event. “The committee wants to restrict the participating pairs to 125. After the release of Kantara movie, interest in ‘kambala’ has increased among people. Police are expecting seven lakh to eight lakh spectators to the two-day event,” he said, adding that food will be served to 5,000 people daily.

Mr. Rai said that the name of the track will be decided by November 5 as the committee received 230 responses when suggestions were sought on social media.

“Using the occasion, we will prevail upon the State government to sanction one acre land for building a Tulu Bhavana in Bengaluru. The proceeds of the event will be used to build the Bhavana with 50 rooms, a hall and a recreation club in the city,” the MLA said.

Event to showcase Tulu culture and cuisine

The ‘kambala’ event will showcase the food items and culture of Tulu Nadu — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod (in Kerala belt). There will be over 250 food stalls. There will also be separate entry for general public, VIPs and VVIPs in addition to emergency exits. Parking arrangements will be made for 8,000 cars along with two-wheelers.

All the participating buffaloes will be given a grand farewell at Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada. The lorries transporting buffaloes will be accompanied by veterinary ambulances and veterinarians. Further, six to seven tankers of water will be transported from the coastal belt to Bengaluru for the buffaloes, he said.

Mr. Rai said film actors Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Shetty, Kannada film industry stars including Yash, Darshan and cricketer K.L. Rahul will attend the event.

