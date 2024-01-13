Bengaluru Journalists Association returns cricket prize money to host DK Journalists Association

January 13, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

In a bonhomie gesture, the Bengaluru District Working Journalists Association which recently won the Rohan Cup State-level Cricket Tournament for journalists held in Mangaluru has decided to return the prize money to the host Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Association.

Bengaluru Association executive committee member and Cricket team captain Y.S.L. Swamy, senior journalists V. Nanjundappa, Dhyan Poonachcha, and others handed over the cheque for ₹75,000 to Karnataka Union of Working Journalists president Shivanand Tagadoor to be given to the Dakshina Kannada Association in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 13.

Speaking at the victory celebrations, Mr. Swamy said the DK Association had conducted the tournament in a well-organised manner and won the hearts of journalists from across Karnataka. One would not forget the treatment given by the association during the two-day stay in Mangaluru. The love and affection of coastal journalists was heavier than the prize money, he said adding the DK Association could utilise the money for its constructive activities.

Mr. Tagadoor, appreciating the neatly organised tournament, said the host had conducted the tournament on a par with international level events. The KUWJ would give priority to organise many more events for the media persons, he said.

Bengaluru Press Club president R. Sridhar, Karnataka Journalists Cooperative Society President Ramesh Palya, and others were present.

