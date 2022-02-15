Bengal gram procurement centres established

Bengal gram procurement centres have been established in Yadgir district to purchase grain under minimum support price scheme for the period 2021-22. Therefore, farmers should register their names and make use of the process, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

In a release here on Thursday, she said that a minimum of 4 quintals to 15 quintals of Bengal gram produce in the rabi season will be purchased from each registered farmer at a rate of ₹5,230 per quintal.

The procurement centres have been established in Yadgir, Saidapur, Gurmitkal, Bendebembali, Shahapur, Doranahalli, Kembhavi, Hunsagi, Kodekal and Surpur to enable farmers to sell grain.

“The State Government ordered the purchase of grain on Monday. And, registration of farmers will start soon,“ she said. The last date for registration will be 45 days from February 14. And, there will be 90 days time for purchasing grain, she added.