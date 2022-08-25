Beneficiaries of welfare schemes to be invited to PM’s programme in city

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 25, 2022 22:46 IST

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday asked officials to invite beneficiaries of the Union and the State government welfare schemes for the public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gold Finch grounds, Kulur, here on September 2.

Chairing the preparatory meeting, Mr. Kumar said the Prime Minister is likely to address people at the grounds after laying foundation at the New Mangalore Port Authority for works estimated at ₹4,500 crore. He asked officials to make a list of beneficiaries of Central and State government welfare schemes and invite them for the public meeting. Officials should ensure that beneficiaries and other people arrive at the venue before 4 p.m. to avoid inconvenience resulting from security and other restrictions. Food arrangement will be made for the visitors, he said.

Mr. Kateel said all the Union government schemes were being effectively implemented in Dakshina Kannada. As Prime Minister is interested in fishermen, Mr. Kateel asked Fisheries Department to invite beneficiaries of Matsya Sampada Yojana for the programme. Beneficiaries of other schemes namely Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), PM KISAN Samman Nidhi and PM Mudra scheme should also be invited, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar also spoke. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and MESCOM Managing Director Prashant Kumar Mishra attended the meeting.

