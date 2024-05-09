ADVERTISEMENT

Belthangady student Chinmay G.K. scores 624 marks out of 625 in class 10 exam-1 to get second position among toppers in Karnataka

Updated - May 09, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

He is a student of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara English Medium High School, Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada district

Raviprasad Kamila

Chinmay G.K. of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara English Medium High School, Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada district scored 624 marks in the class 10 exam-1 to make it to the second position in the list of toppers. The results were announced on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinmay G.K. of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara English Medium High School, Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada district scored 624 marks in the class 10 exam-1 to make it to the second position in the list of toppers. The results were announced on May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. R. Hemalatha, headmistress of the school, said that Chinmay G.K. is an obedient student. “He did not opt for tuitions. He emerged one among the toppers only through self-study,” she said.

His parents – Ganesh Ramachandra Bhat and Malini Hegde – are teachers. Mr. Bhat teaches at the Government Pre-University College in Belthangady, and Ms. Hegde teaches in a high school.

“Chinmay has been our student for the past 12 years,” Ms. Hemalatha said adding that the school is proud over the achievement of the boy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US