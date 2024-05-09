Chinmay G.K. of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara English Medium High School, Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada district scored 624 marks in the class 10 exam-1 to make it to the second position in the list of toppers. The results were announced on May 9.

M. R. Hemalatha, headmistress of the school, said that Chinmay G.K. is an obedient student. “He did not opt for tuitions. He emerged one among the toppers only through self-study,” she said.

His parents – Ganesh Ramachandra Bhat and Malini Hegde – are teachers. Mr. Bhat teaches at the Government Pre-University College in Belthangady, and Ms. Hegde teaches in a high school.

“Chinmay has been our student for the past 12 years,” Ms. Hemalatha said adding that the school is proud over the achievement of the boy.

