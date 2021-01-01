Belthangady Police arrest three in sedition case

The Belthangady Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with a case of sedition registered against 15 activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans outside the counting centre in Ujire on Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Harshad (22), Dawood (36) and Isaq (28), all residents of Pilichandi Kallu Kuvettu near Belthangady.

A 54-second video clip showing a group of people carrying flags of SDPI and raising pro-Pakistan slogans went viral in the social media on Wednesday afternoon. The slogans in support of Pakistan were heard amid the counting centre authorities making announcements regarding counting of votes related to Mundaje Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk. Later, a case was registered in this connection under Sections 124 (A) (sedition) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code.

In a statement here on Thursday, the Belthangady Police said that the video clip has been subjected to technical examination. The police secured two videos of the incident which were captured on mobile phones and examined them. Based on this examination and other evidence that were gathered, the police arrested three persons.

Unacceptable, says MP

Asking the State government to take tough action against those involved in the incident, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Thursday that it is unacceptable for activists of a registered party to raise anti-national slogans. “Any celebration of party activists wining an election should be in a controlled manner. Raising anti-national slogans during such celebration is unpardonable,” he said at a press conference.

Mr. Kateel said instead of legally questioning the arrest of Campus Front of India leader Rauf Sherif, CFI activists made an attempt to picket his office in the city recently. He said that the SDPI was involved in violence following protests against Citizens Amendment Act in the city last year. SDPI activists are accused of involvement in violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli police limits of Bengaluru. SDPI is trying to instigate communal unrest in the State, Mr. Kateel added.