Belthangady MLA tests positive

BJP MLA from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada Harish Poonja has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted on Wednesday night that he got himself tested due to a mild fever. The MLA does not have any other symptoms. “I am taking treatment at home,” he said and asked those who have come in contact with him in the recent days to stay home.

Meanwhile, Minister for Muzrai, Ports, Fisheries, Inland Transport and in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary tweeted on Wednesday that his COVID-19 test result has turned out to be negative.

After Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive, he was in home quarantine as he was in touch with the Chief Minister and got himself tested. “I am attending to my duties,” the Minister added.