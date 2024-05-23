Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was released on May 22 night on station bail after he took part in the inquiry in connection with two cases registered against him following the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha president Shashiraj Shetty in an illegal quarrying case.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered against Mr. Poonja on May 19 after the MLA created a ruckus at Belthangady police station on the night of May 18 over the arrest of Shashiraj Shetty in connection with an illegal quarrying case.

A second case was registered on May 21 against Mr. Poonja following a protest on May 20 without permission in front of Vikasa Soudha at Belthangady opposing the arrest of Shashiraj Shetty.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number BJP activists, including Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP legislators, had assembled outside the house of Mr. Poonja on May 22 morning following the visit of a police team to question the MLA in connection with the two cases. Suspecting the arrest of Mr. Poonja, the activists stayed put outside the house and raised slogans against the State Government.

Shambu Sharma, advocate of Mr. Poonja, insisted that the police issue a notice calling the MLA for the inquiry.

A large posse of policemen were deployed outside his house from 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. when two notices summoning Mr. Poonja for the inquiry were issued.

Later, Mr. Poonja went to the police station along with District BJP president Satish Kumpala and other BJP leaders to take part in the inquiry. Around 11 p.m., the MLA was released on station bail, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.