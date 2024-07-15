GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja demands withdrawal of notification that takes away farmer’s privilege to cultivate on government land in Karnataka

The government wants to lease this land to farmers for a period of 30 years at rates ranging between ₹1,000 and ₹3,500 per acre per annum

Published - July 15, 2024 10:13 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A farmer sowing seeds. ‘Kumki’ land refers to the parcels of land adjacent to farmers’ agricultural land over which they were given notional ownership. It is used to provide inputs to farming, including grazing of cattle and production of green manure.

A farmer sowing seeds. 'Kumki' land refers to the parcels of land adjacent to farmers' agricultural land over which they were given notional ownership. It is used to provide inputs to farming, including grazing of cattle and production of green manure. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has asked the government of Karnataka to withdraw the recent notification that takes way the privilege of farmers of Dakshina Kannada and other districts from cultivating rubber, coffee, tea, pepper and cardamom on government land.

On July 13, Mr. Poonja told reporters in Mangaluru that the State Government issued a notification in March 2024, under Section 94 (E) of Karnataka Land Revenue Act, to lease for a period of 30 years the extent of government land in which farmers are cultivating horticulture crops — rubber, coffee, tea, pepper and cardamom.

Through this notification, Mr. Poonja said, the State Government withdrew the privilege granted to farmers under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act to cultivate on government land, which is called kumki in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. This land is also called ‘kana bana’ and ‘soppina betta’.

‘Kumki’ land refers to the parcels of land adjacent to farmers’ agricultural land over which they were given notional ownership. It is used to provide inputs to farming, including grazing of cattle, production of green manure and the like.

Kumki, kana bana and soppina betta lands have been used by farmers to cultivate horticulture crops. The government has now notified to lease this land to farmers for a period of 30 years at rates ranging between ₹1,000 and ₹3,500 per acre per annum. Farmers have been told to pay the lease amount for 30 years upfront before signing of the lease agreement.

The State Government has sacrificed the interest of farmers in am attempt to generate revenue for implementation of its five guarantees.

Mr. Poonja said the State Government should withdraw the notification, which is against the interests of farmers across Karnataka. The BJP will fight to restore the privilege of farmers to cultivate on kumki, kana bana and soppina betta land, he said.

