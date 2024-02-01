Belthangady Government PU College offers free training to students to appear for CET

February 01, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Government Pre-University College, Belthangady, has for the first time, freely trained 68 of its second-year Science stream students to appear for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) that is scheduled for April 18 and 19.

The classes were held for two hours on Saturdays and Sundays between October and the first week of December 2023. “About 60 students from the college will be writing the CET this year,” college principal Sukumar Jain told The Hindu.

Mr. Jain said earlier only a few students of the Science stream, which started in 2019 in the college that is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, were writing the CET. Since then (2019), only six students secured admission to engineering courses under supernumerary quota (where 5% of seats in each college and course is reserved for meritorious students coming from a family whose annual income is less than ₹8 lakh), he said.

“We wanted to open up our students to a variety of courses on offer under the CET, especially BSc Nursing, which youths of the region prefer,” he said. From this year, admission to BSc Nursing will be done through CET and candidates who get a minimum of 45% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in second year pre-university or Class 12 are eligible for the seat.

There are several courses in Engineering, Technology, Bachelor of Yoga and Naturopathy (BNYS), Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH), Farm Science, B. Pharma and Pharma-D streams on offer in government, aided and private institutions.

Those seeking admission to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics and B.Sc in Allied Health Science courses, have to register online but need not appear for the CET, he said.

A total of 25 classes were taken in the period between October and the first week of December 2023. Apart from Mr. Jain and four lecturers of the college, Madhukar Salin, retired principal of an aided PU College and two government PU college lecturers — Santosh and Prashant — took classes. “We had to end it because of college day, which was followed by State-level first preparatory examinations,” Mr. Jain said. Students were enlightened on the basic concepts and trained in answering questions in OMR answer sheets, he added.