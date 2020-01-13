‘Believe in Yourself’ marks National Youth Day

An English lecturer from the Government Women’s First Grade College, Ajjarakadu, Udupi, Ramya Aithal asked students to close their eyes and imagine themselves lying in an AC room with temperature set to 15 degrees Celsius and an overhead fan running at full speed.

“You feel cold and you are not able to get up to cover yourselves with a blanket. You want to raise your voice to seek help from others but you are unable to do it either,” Ms. Aital said and paused for a second.

“This was the condition I was in (at the age of 10) when I regained consciousness after a 21-day-long sleep (following an operation to rectify a birth defect and also for a medical accident). I smiled at my condition, made it look small and fought hard to overcome it. If you have the desire, nothing can stop you from achieving it,” she said, as the students clapped in appreciation.

Ms. Aithal, who has been teaching for the last 12 years at the college, was among the three young achievers featured in a panel discussion on “Believe in Yourself” organised by the Ramakrishna Mutt to mark the National Youth Day here on Sunday. The other two who took part were visually impaired mathematical wizard Basavaraj Shankar Umrani from Athani in Belagavi district and engineering student Swasthik Padma from Kedila village in Puttur who has distinction of a minor planet being named after him by the Lincoln Laboratory of Massachusetts Institute of Technology for his multidisciplinary research that was featured in the International Science and Engineering Fair in 2018.

Ramya Aithal

Finding solutions to various problems, Mr. Padma said, has been his passion. “I am not good in Biology or in Mathematics. But, you give me a problem, I will come up with a solution,” said Mr. Padma, who has developed a low-cost diagnostic tool for malnutrition and cancer. He has also developed the process of preparing a strong brick using plastics.

Mr. Umrani, who is doing his MA in Karnatak University, Dharwad, gave a demonstration of his mathematical skills by solving some addition, subtraction, multiplication and division of numbers in nine digits. He also revealed birthdays [days of the week] of students when they gave him their date of birth.

“I desired to become Shankuntala Devi at the age of eight. I worked hard on mathematical sums, birthday identification and other skills. Keep away from distractions and work hard to realise your dream,” he told students.

Earlier, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha inaugurated the programme. Swami Jitakamananda, Chief of Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, participated.