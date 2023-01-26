HamberMenu
Belgian Malinois inducted into canine squad of CISF at Mangaluru International Airport

January 26, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Two Belgian Malinois were inducted into the canine squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mangaluru International Airport during the Republic Day celebration on Thursday.

Two Belgian Malinois were inducted into the canine squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mangaluru International Airport during the Republic Day celebration on Thursday.

Incidentally the Malinois, Max and Ranger, had bagged prizes among the batch of dogs trained at the Central Reserve Police Force’s Dog Breeding and Training School at Taralu in Bengaluru recently.

Max had bagged the first prize while the Ranger the second prize, a release from the airport said.

There was synchronized display of the myriad training that the Airport Security Group (ASG) personnel of the CISF undergo to keep the airport a safe and secure place, during the celebration. The display ranged from obedience and duty displayed by the canine squad of the ASG to the high voltage Israeli martial art form of Krav Maga. The ASG personnel also vowed the audience with a power packed display of reflex shooting techniques.

The ASG personnel with their astute display of yoga also demonstrated the means they use to control their mind and body in discharging their onerous duties.

Cultural programmes and an impressive drive past by operational vehicles and equipment of the airport brought down the curtains on the event.

