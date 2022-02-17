Belagavi Deputy Commissioner issues guidelines on hijab order 

He says don’t stop girls at gates and don’t allow media to take photos

Following appeals from Muslim community leaders, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath issued some instructions about peaceful enforcement of the government circular about dress code in colleges.

A delegation of Anjuman-e-Islam met the Deputy Commissioner and discussed the various challenges being faced by the community.

The former MLA Firoze Sait, who was a member of the delegation, said that Muslim girls were facing humiliation from college authorities, the police and some media persons.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner to call a meeting of school and college authorities and ask them to implement the circular in a manner that caused the least inconvenience to students.

“We told him that girls are being stopped outside the gates by the police and teachers and made to take out their hijab in public. This can be embarrassing and has to be stopped. We also told him to provide changing rooms for girls in all schools and colleges. We asked him to stop media persons chasing girls in hijab, photograph or videograph them or ask them uncomfortable questions,” Mr. Sait said.

Mr. Sait appealed to the minority community not to react aggressively to the ongoing issue. “Some political vested interests are trying to provoke you. If you react aggressively, it means they have succeeded. This is what I want to tell the minority community,’’ Mr. Sait told journalists.

The Deputy Commissioner later told journalists that he has issued appropriate guidelines for the implementation of the circular, including not stopping girls at the gates, providing a changing room on college premises, not allowing strangers such as activists on premises and prohibiting media persons from taking pictures or videos of hijab-clad girls.

Mr. Hiremath went round the colleges later. He told the authorities in KLE Society’s Lingaraj college and asked them to follow these guidelines in implementing the circular.

Meanwhile, hijab-wearing girl students sat in protest in front of GSS College in Gokak, seeking the right to enter with their headscarves on. In Chikkodi, 38 girl students of a private college returned home after their college authorities refused to allow them in with their headscarves on.