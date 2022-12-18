Bekal international beach festival starts from December 24

December 18, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 10-day Bekal international beach festival will be held at Bekal Palikkere Beach in Kasaragod of Kerala from December 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters here, Uduma MLA C.H. Kunhambu said around ₹5 crore is being spent for the festival that will be held for the first time at Bekal.

The State government has sanctioned ₹10 lakh for the event, he said.

Apart from diverse programmes related to history, culture, and art, there will be a robotics show and a wide range of water sports activities. There will be a flower show, a helicopter ride, and cultural programmes from musicians across the country.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at the beach park on December 24.

Mr. Kunhambu said for tourists, bus facilities will be available between Bekal and Kanhangad and Bekal and Kasaragod. The State government has asked Railways for the stoppage of three trains at the Bekal station during the festival.