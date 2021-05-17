B.Ed exams postponed

MANGALURU

17 May 2021 19:38 IST

Mangalore University has postponed its final year B.Ed examinations under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode scheduled to start on May 24.

The last date for payment of fees for first year B.Ed students under the ODL mode has also been postponed. Further updates will be published on the website of the university, www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in, said a press release issued by the Registrar (Evaluation) of the university P.L. Dharma.

