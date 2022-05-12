Become job creators, Nirani tells the youth

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani on Thursday exhorted the youth to become employment creators rather than the one seeking jobs, by dreaming big.

“What you need is determination, not money, to become an entrepreneur,” he told them.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ conclave, organised by his department here, Mr. Nirani said the youth should become self-reliant and create numerous opportunities for themselves and others.

The Minister said students registered to participate in the conclave would get hand-held support, training assistance, and guidance from the department to become entrepreneurs in the sectors of their choice. Those who have completed professional education have a big chance to become entrepreneurs, he said. Mr. Nirani also said the Government would offer subsidies to encourage entrepreneurs from economically backward sections.

Mentioning Aravind Mellageri of Aequs, Vidya Murukumbi of Shree Renuka Sugars, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy of Infosys, Vijay Sankeshwar of VRL, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, and others who strove hard in the beginning to establish their ventures, Mr. Nirani said they have now become business tycoons.

Hailing Mangaluru as the land of entrepreneurs, having renowned educational institutions, entrepreneurs, celebrities from the film industry, and as the most well-connected region in Karnataka with all means of transport, Mr. Nirani said there was much scope for emerging entrepreneurs.

The conclave received good response from the Dakshina Kannada-Udupi region with over 6,000 students from various colleges registering for it and participating through videoconferencing.

The Minister said Karnataka has emerged as one of the top FDI recipients with a share of 42% in the country and the most attractive investment destination due to the many industry-friendly policies and progressive reforms of the Government.

A ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ organised on the occasion saw 39 applications from various industries that were addressed by the Minister and the officials of the department.