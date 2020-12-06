Beating the COVID-19 blues through music

Mangaluru academy has managed to present 500 online concerts as of today

An initiative by a Mangaluru-based music academy to beat the pandemic blues has resulted in 500 live concerts being conducted online as of Sunday with the participation of musicians from across the country.

During the lockdown, Mani Krishnaswamy Academy conceptualised and introduced Facebook live music programmes from April 5 and arranged an average of two concerts every day, said academy secretary P. Nityananda Rao.

Mr. Rao told reporters here on Friday that over 600 musicians from across the country participated in these concerts.

They included 86-year-old Neela Ramgopal, 10 and 11-year-old Nandana Ramakrishnan and Shaym residing in the U.S., Vidyabhushana, Chitraveena N. Ravikiran, Gayathri Venkatraghavan, Nisha Rajagopal, Prarthana Sai Narasimhan, and others.

Mr. Rao said the viewership has been tremendous and some programmes had more than 1 lakh viewers. Over 30,000 followers were there for the academy's FB page, he said.

Mr. Rao said that based on suggestions from well-wishers, the academy sought financial assistance from patrons, who responded positively. The online viewers have so far contributed over ₹15 lakh out of which 50% were being paid as honourarium to the musicians.

Academy honorary president Dharmadarshi Harikrishna Punarur, treasurer Anand Rao, and others were present.