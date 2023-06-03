Beat the Plastic Campaign conducted at Kaup Beach; to conclude in Mangaluru on Monday

June 03, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Hundreds of volunteers collected large amounts of plastic and other waste on June 3, Saturday, at Kaup Beach in Udupi district in a series of programmes under the theme ‘Beat the Plastic’ organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board in association with various NGOs.

The Beat the Plastic Awareness campaign commenced on Karwar Beach on May 27 with the slogan, “Reject, Reduce, Reuse and Reuse” by KSPCB in association with NCC UDAAN. The campaign travelled along the coast and conducted cleanliness drives in Gokarna, Kumta, Honnavara, Murdeshwar, Byndoor, Maravanthe and Kemmannu-Hoode.

Speaking at the programme in Kaup, KSPCB Udupi Environment Officer Raju said the ‘Reject, Reduce, Reuse and Reuse’ slogan should not remain a mere slogan; but must be inculcated it in one’s life.

Various NGOs, Swimmers Foundation, Adani Power Ltd., Brite Flexi International, etc., have joined hands in the campaign being coordinated by NCC UDAAN Karnataka State Secretary K.G. Sunil.

Over 6.5 tonnes of plastic waste was collected during the campaign since its launch with the participation of more than 3,000 volunteers from NCC, Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Industrial workers, NGOs and the general public, said a statement.

The campaign would conclude with cleaning drives at Baikampady and Panambur Beaches in Mangaluru on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day, the statement added.

