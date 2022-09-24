Bearys Group gets CII energy excellence management awards

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 24, 2022 00:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru-based Bearys Group has won the prestigious ‘National Award for Excellence in Energy Management’ instituted by the Confederation of Indian Industry for three consecutive years, 2020, 2021 and 2022 for its Bearys Global Research Triangle (BGRT), Whitefield in Bengaluru.

It was also declared the ‘National Energy Leader,’ besides being commended with another accolade for the ‘Most useful Presentation’ at the award ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 21, said a release. Group Executive Director Mazhar Beary received the awards from Ashok Kumar, Director, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Union Ministry of Power at the ceremony.

BGRT is India’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum R & D Park and is globally recognised by both Industry and Academia as an epitome of sustainable development and an exemplary benchmark project. It has become an arche model where streams of students from pan India, architects, consultants, and fellow developers are visiting the project to see, learn and understand more about sustainable development and its manifold benefits, said the release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Beary Group Founder and CMD Syed Mohammed Beary said, ‘We, at Bearys feel elated to receive the awards and would like to dedicate this laurel to our mentors, late Dr. Prem C Jain, former Chairman, IGBC and late Mr. Mahendrarajji, renowned structural consultant, New Delhi, who have inspired and guided us along the way. We now rededicate ourselves to our relentless pursuit to promote Sustainable Development and further the IGBC led ‘Green Building Movement’ in India.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app