Bearys Group gets CII energy excellence management awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru-based Bearys Group has won the prestigious ‘National Award for Excellence in Energy Management’ instituted by the Confederation of Indian Industry for three consecutive years, 2020, 2021 and 2022 for its Bearys Global Research Triangle (BGRT), Whitefield in Bengaluru.

It was also declared the ‘National Energy Leader,’ besides being commended with another accolade for the ‘Most useful Presentation’ at the award ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 21, said a release. Group Executive Director Mazhar Beary received the awards from Ashok Kumar, Director, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Union Ministry of Power at the ceremony.

BGRT is India’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum R & D Park and is globally recognised by both Industry and Academia as an epitome of sustainable development and an exemplary benchmark project. It has become an arche model where streams of students from pan India, architects, consultants, and fellow developers are visiting the project to see, learn and understand more about sustainable development and its manifold benefits, said the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beary Group Founder and CMD Syed Mohammed Beary said, ‘We, at Bearys feel elated to receive the awards and would like to dedicate this laurel to our mentors, late Dr. Prem C Jain, former Chairman, IGBC and late Mr. Mahendrarajji, renowned structural consultant, New Delhi, who have inspired and guided us along the way. We now rededicate ourselves to our relentless pursuit to promote Sustainable Development and further the IGBC led ‘Green Building Movement’ in India.”