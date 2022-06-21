Beary writer U.A. Kasim Ullal passes away
Beary and Kannada writer U. A. Kasim Ullal passed away at his residence here on Monday. He was 74 and is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters.
He had served as a member of Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy and Kendra Beary Parishat.
Mr. Ullal wrote novels, short stories and poems both in Beary and Kannada.
