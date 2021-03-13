Beary sammelana to be held in Ullal on March 27

Mangaluru

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy will host a Beary Sahitya and Samskritika Sammelana at Ullal on March 27, said academy chairman Rahim Uchil.

Addressing presspersons on Friday, he said the event would be organised at Madani PU College. Poet Ali Kunhi Pare will be the president of the sammelana. Social activist Harekala Hajabba will inaugurate it. There will be two literary sessions and two ‘kavi gosthis’. In addition, speech, cooking, and mehandi competitions will be conducted. In all, 15 achievers will be felicitated. The academy has plans for a Vishwa Beary Sammelana.

