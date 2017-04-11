Beary Sahitya Academy to bring out a volume of Beary poems

One more literary work will be added to Beary literature as a volume of 300 Beary poems by 100 authors will be out soon.

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy is in the process of publishing the volume, according to its president B.A. Mohammad Hanif.

After publishing a volume of ‘30 tales of Grandma’ last year, the volume of poems will be an important work in the field. The academy has brought out two documentaries on Beary dialect and culture. These are of 21 minutes and 28 minutes duration, respectively. Mr. Hanif said that the academy has purchased 25 cents of land from the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at Baiturli in Kudupu village for constructing Beary Sahitya Bhawan. It paid ₹35 lakh for the site to MUDA. It has sought funds from the government to build the bhawan.

The government announcing a Beary study chair for Mangalore University in the 2017-18 Budget would be an important development to conduct research on Beary literature, he said.

The academy’s Beary-Kannada-English dictionary, which has about 20,000 words, is expected to be released next month. It will be the first Beary dictionary.

The National Saint Poet Kanakadasa Study and Research Centre, Bengaluru, is translating four major literary works of Kanakadasa into Beary. In addition, his 316 keertanas were also being translated into Beary. Kanakadasa, a saint, poet, philosopher and social reformer lived in the 16th century. His four major works were Mohana Tarangini, Nala Charitre, Ramadhanya Charite and Haribhakthisara.