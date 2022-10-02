Beary Language Day to be celebrated on October 3

Beary Vachanamaale authored by Ashiruddin Alia, writer and teacher, to be released on the occasion

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 02, 2022 11:13 IST

In this file photo, a chart shows the vowels of Beary language in Beary Lipi (Beary script) released by the chairman of Karnataka  Beary Sahithya Academy in Mangaluru in 2020.  | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has organised Beary Language Day celebrations on October 3 at 3 pm at the Mangaluru University College, Hampanakatte.

Being organised in association with the Beary Study Chair of Mangalore University, the programme would be inaugurated by Academy Administrator V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy, said a release. Abdul Razak Ananthadi, lecturer with Government Pre University College, B. Mooda, Bantwal, delivers the Beary Language Day lecture.

On the occasion, Beary Vachanamaale authored by Ashiruddin Alia, writer and teacher with Sneha Public School, Bajal, will be released. Study Chair coordinator Abubakker Siddique and Academy Member Shamshir Budoli would be present, said Academy Registrar Poornima.

