Beary academy awards presentation in Bengaluru on December 10

Mangaluru

08 December 2020 00:58 IST

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy will present its honorary awards for 2018, 2019, and 2020 at a function at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Thursday. Padma Shri awardee and social activist Harekala Hajabba will also be felicitated on the occasion.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, chairman of the academy Rahim Uchil said the awards would be presented at 3 p.m. in the presence of C.T. Ravi, former Minister for Kannada and Culture.

The awards for 2018 will be presented to Khalid Tannirbavi (arts), Zalekha Mumtaz (literature), and Noor Muhammad (folk).

The academy will present the awards for 2019 to Abdul Rahman Kuttettur (literature), Ismail Tannirbavi (arts), and M. Ahmed Bava Moideen (social service and organisation).

It has chosen Bashir Ahmed Kinya (literature), Veena Mangaluru (cinema, drama and arts), and Siddique Manjeshwar (social service and organisation) for the awards for 2020.

In addition, the chairman said the academywould present its honorary ‘puraskar’ for three years. It will be given to B.M. Umarabba (social service) and Muhammad (lifesaver) for 2018, to Abul Razak Ananthady (education), T.S. Hussain (literature), Abdul Mazeed Suralpady (all rounder), Asif Karnad (social service), and Ali Kunhi Pare (organisation) for 2019, and to Ismail (medical), T.A. Mohammed Asif (education), Ilyas Mangaluru (social service), Rash Beary (organisation), and Safwan Shah Bahrain (youth talent) for 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works Department and Social Welfare Govind Karajol and Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary will present the awards, he said. Kannada Development Authority chairman T.S. Nagabharana will also participate.

There will be Beary cultural programmes such as Beary music, duff, kolkali, and oppane on the occasion.

Book release

The chairman also said that the academy would release a book published by it, titled Mareyalagada Divangata Beary Mahaneeyaru, at a function at Hotel Srinivas in Mangaluru at 4 p.m. on December 18.

A DVD having documentary on seniors of the Beary community will also be released on the occasion.

Mr. Hajabba will release the book and former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Harikrishna Punaroor will release the DVD.