Beary Academy announces honorary award to 3 persons

The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy has chosen Zhalekha Mumtaz, Khalid Tannirbavi and Noor Muhammed for its honorary award for 2018.

The award carries ₹50,000 cash, a memento, a shawl and a certificate.

It will be given to them at a function to be conducted next month. The date of the function is yet to be finalised, said Karambar Mahammed, president of the academy.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, he said that Ms. Mumtaz has been selected in the literature category. A home-maker, her poems have been published in different publications. Some of her poems include Umma Base, Angalapu, Marakanda, Kaburu, Tsunami and Penn Jeeya. Some of her articles are Balyoto Ramzan, Khidmat, Beary Senani, and so on.

Mr. Tannirbavi has been selected in the fine arts category. He has been singing Beary songs since 42 years. He has sung more than 75 songs in Mangaluru Akashavani. He also sings Kannada and Tulu songs. The compact disc of his Beary and Tulu songs have been released. Mr. Muhammed will be given the award for his contribution to Beary folk. He is a well know daff artiste. He has been teaching daff in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts. So far, he has taught this art to more than 500 persons.

The president said that the academy will felicitate V. Muhammed and B.M. Ummar with its honorary puraskar on the occasion. It will not carry any cash award.

Mr. Muhammed from Uppinangady has saved many people from drowning in Netravathi and Payaswini rivers. Mr. Ummar, a builder, will be honoured for his social service. He has been helping many poor students to pursue their education.