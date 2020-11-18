Beach tourism gets a boost with several attractions

MANGALURU

18 November 2020 01:31 IST

Sculptures of Yakshagana-style Garuda, a traditional boat and a garden, among others, coming up on Malpe Beach in Udupi

Beach tourism in Udupi is getting a boost with Malpe Beach Development Committee now installing different sculptures and carry on with the process of setting up other attractions near Malpe Sea Walk at an estimated cost of ₹ 2 crore.

According to Chandrashekar Naik, in-charge Assistant Director (Tourism) and Deputy Director, Agriculture, Udupi, the attractions are coming up on about four acres of land.

The Nirmiti Kendra, Udupi, is setting them up for the committee.

Project Director of the Nirmiti Kendra Arun Kumar said that five cement-based sculptures are among the other attractions being created. The sculptures include that of a Garuda in Yakshagana style, a fisherman rafting a traditional boat, fishermen towing a fishing boat to the shore, a fish and a cat. The sculptures of a fish and a cat are being made for fun to entertain children.

In addition, the project covers building an amphi-theatre, a garden, children’s play area, pathway, seating arrangements and parking area. There will be provision for eight shops.

The parking area is being built covering 50,000 sq ft area. About 200 to 250 people can sit at a time in the amphi-theatre. There will also be a model of sand art to enable children to learn sand art.

The project is coming up under the guidance of Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat and Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Mr. Kumar said that all works are expected to be completed by this month-end.

Mr. Naik said that about 20 % of the total works are yet to be completed. The project is likely to be opened for tourists by this year-end. Tourists who visit the sea walk can relax in the area.

The Padubidri Beach in Udupi bagged the coveted eco-label Blue Flag from an international agency, Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark, recently.

A 500 m stretch of the Padubidri Beach has been developed at an estimated cost of ₹ 10.68 crore over the past two years.

The same beach has a 200-m-long safe swimming zone.