Beach cleaning yields over 80 bags of plastic waste

Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat and Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao taking part in beach cleaning activities at Malpe Beach in Udupi.

MANGALURU

19 October 2021 08:39 IST

Various government departments organised the cleaning programme as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

People, including government employees, who cleaned Malpe Beach in Udupi, collected over 80 bags of plastic waste on Sunday.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, who launched the programme, said that cleaning should be a daily practice. It should not be restricted to any particular day. All should understand that keeping the surroundings clean is the responsibility of everyone. It should be in the minds of all, he added.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that all tourist places should be kept clean. Tourists should bear in mind that they should not pollute the place they visit.