Mangaluru

Beach cleaning yields over 80 bags of plastic waste

Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat and Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao taking part in beach cleaning activities at Malpe Beach in Udupi.  

People, including government employees, who cleaned Malpe Beach in Udupi, collected over 80 bags of plastic waste on Sunday.

Various government departments organised the cleaning programme as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, who launched the programme, said that cleaning should be a daily practice. It should not be restricted to any particular day. All should understand that keeping the surroundings clean is the responsibility of everyone. It should be in the minds of all, he added.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that all tourist places should be kept clean. Tourists should bear in mind that they should not pollute the place they visit.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 8:40:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/beach-cleaning-yields-over-80-bags-of-plastic-waste/article37064747.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY