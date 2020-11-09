Mangaluru

Beach cleaning taken up near Sunset Point at Bengre

Members of Surfing Swami Foundation and other organisations took part in the beach cleaning activity near the Sunset Point at Bengre here on Sunday.

Members of Young Indians Mangaluru, Monkey Mayhem, Mantra Surf Club and staff of Canara Bank also participated in the activity.

The work started at 6 a.m. and ended at 9 a.m. Nearly 400 bags of segregated waste was collected.

Gaurav Hegde from the foundation said that beach cleaning will be a regular activity. The foundation was coming out with a plan for clearing waste on the beach by involving local residents.

