Be mentally and physically fit, judge tells police constable cadets in Mangaluru

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udupi district, J.N. Subramanya urged police personnel to maintain physical and mental fitness to work efficiently without being affected by physical and mental stress

Principal District and Sessions Judge J.N. Subramanya and Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana receiving the guard of honour in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udupi district, J.N. Subramanya urged police personnel to maintain physical and mental fitness to work efficiently without being affected by physical and mental stress

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udupi district, J.N. Subramanya on Friday urged police personnel to maintain physical and mental fitness to work efficiently without being affected by physical and mental stress.

He was speaking after receiving the guard of honour from armed police constable cadets passing out at Udupi.

They should work as per their conscience and law, without being influenced by pressure or inducement. Mr. Subramanya urged the cadets to maintain good health and have tall goals while working. “Utilise your spare time to get higher levels of education,” he told them.

The 13th batch had 100 cadets, with four being SSLC pass, 20 PU pass, one diploma pass, 49 graduates, eight postgraduates, and 18 engineering graduates. Of them, 11 were ex-servicemen, said an official release.

Cadets who excelled in outdoor activities, target practice and indoor activities were presented prizes. N.S. Akash, cadet attached to District Armed Reserve, Mandya district, emerged the all-rounder. After the parade, cadets took the oath.

As many as 1,218 cadets were trained during the 13 batches at Udupi, including six armed reserve, five civil, one Railway, and one Karnataka State Industrial Security Force batches.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional SP Siddalingappa, Kundapura Dy SP Srikanth, Coastal Security Police Dy SP B. Manamohan, and others were present.