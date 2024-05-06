Be cautious about distress calls by vessels ‘unfit’ for movement, NMPA Chairman tells agencies

May 06, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Chairman A.V. Ramana on Monday, urged the Indian Coast Guard and shipping agents to be cautious while responding to distress calls by ‘unfit’ International vessels in Indian or International waters.

Speaking at a workshop on Maritime Adversities organised by NMPA here, Mr. Ramana said vessels that are unfit for movement, yet having fitness certificates, continue to operate in International waters. Whenever there is hostile climate or cyclones, operators of such vessels seek help to enter Indian Ports through their shipping agents by sending out distress calls.

Allowing such unfit vessels into Indian Ports might lead to several complications thereby putting the port as well as the Indian government in trouble, Mr. Ramana noted. If such vessels sink near ports because of their poor condition, they will not only affect vessels movement into and out of the ports but will also cause water pollution, the chairman cautioned. The agencies should ensure that the vessel has sufficient insurance coverage before allowing it into Indian waters and ports.

Mr. Ramana noted that the Director General of Shipping issues fitness certificates to commercial vessels in India. However, fitness certificates issued by other countries are valid in India too while many operators get certifications for their unfit vessels from countries where maritime laws are not strictly followed. Entertaining such vessels in Indian waters, particularly during hostile weather conditions, might create trouble, he cautioned.

He said the standard operating procedure brought out by the Shipping Ministry has the potential to address anomalies in operations and contain pollution. Vessels unfit for operation can be regulated by following the SOP, he said.

Inaugurating the workshop earlier, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the connectivity issues to the NMP will be resolved once the four-laning of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 was completed. Port development naturally helps the city to grow, he said, adding that the NMPA has come forward to build a truck terminal in its vicinity.

NMPA Deputy Conservator Capt. S.R. Pattanayak, Mormugao Port Authority Deputy Conservator Capt. Manoj Joshi, Ministry’s environment Advisor S.R. Tripathi and others spoke on the occasion.

