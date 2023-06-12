BCA programme in AI and Machine Learning is among new courses at Mangalore University this year

June 12, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

BCA programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, B.Com in Business Data Analytics, and diploma and certificate programmes related to hair and its design, are among the new courses being offered this year by colleges affiliated to Mangalore University.

The BCA programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is being offered by Beary’s First Grade College, Kodi, Kundapura, Udupi district. At the meeting of Academic Council of the University held on Monday, this college was allowed intake of 40 students.

The course is also offered by Kanachur Institute of Management and Science, Deralakatte, Mangaluru, and St. Raymond College, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru. The Academic Council permitted intake of 60 and 30 students respectively to the two colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-year B.Com in Business Data Analytics course is offered by Beary’s Institute of Emerging Learning that has been permitted intake of 90 students. This course is also offered by Minerva College, formerly Mangalore Institute of Fire and Safety Engineering, in its campus in Adyar. The Academic Council permitted intake of 80 students.

Minerva College is also offering BBA programme in Occupational Health and Safety and has been permitted intake of 80 students.

Hair and therapy

The Shivas International Institute of Professional Innovation, Deralakatte, Mangaluru, is offering certificate programme in Hair and Beauty Therapy and diploma progrmamme in Designing and Treating Hair. In the Academic Council meeting held on Monday, Acting Vice Chancellor Jayaraj Amin said these two new programmes were being offered by this new institute, which is among three new colleges that applied for affiliation of the university for the year 2023-24.

The two other new colleges that applied for university’s affiliation for 2023-24 are Vaibhav College, Hangaluru, Kundapura of Udupi district and Sharaf Institute of Commerce and Arts, Manjanady, Mangaluru.

Among the issues discussed during the special meeting of the Academic Council included the recommendation of university’s local inquiry committee against renewal of affiliation of AIMS First Grade College in Kabaka Puttur for lack of classrooms for B.Com and BA courses.

Mr. Amin said the college has to submit by August the certificate of completion of construction of new building. A committee will look at the new building and if it is satisfied then the institute’s affiliation will be renewed, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.