Basu urges students to develop love for nature with open mind

Published - August 21, 2024 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Convener of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Mangaluru chapter Subhas Basu addressing students at Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, at Manipal.

Convener of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Mangaluru chapter Subhas Basu addressing students at Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, at Manipal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Convener of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Mangaluru chapter Subhas Basu has urged students to develop a love for nature with an open mind.

Addressing students during the orientation-2024 day at Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, at Manipal recently, Mr. Basu said our ‘love of arts’ need to be embedded with ‘love of nature.’ “Just that we need to understand arts with their context which can make different sense,” he felt.

Describing ecososphy, aesthetics, peace and art media as the ‘need of the hour’, he complimented GCPAS and its students for keeping these concerns alive.

Aditi Art Gallery founder Kiran Acharya emphasised the need for liberal arts in the present day, as more and more students are disengaging from medicine and engineering. Art Journalist S.R. Ramakrishna explained the necessities of art journalism. Bashabi Fraser emphasised the strength of art and literature.

GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange said not just the students, but the world at large needs to be oriented towards ecosophy, aesthetics and peace.

