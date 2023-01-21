Basti Vaman Shenoy Vishwa Konkani Seva Puraskar announced

January 21, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, has selected B. Shantharam Baliga and Lavina M. Noronha for Basti Vaman Shenoy Vishwa Konkani Seva Puraskar – 2022 for their outstanding contribution in service to society.

Dr. Baliga has been selected for the award considering his contributions in the neonatal critical care sections in the district hospitals which has resulted in the reduction of infant mortality ratio and contribution in malaria control in the region. He is a practicing pediatrician and Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru. He has rendered selfless service to the public health sector by going beyond the call of duty. He has put in over 40 years of pioneering service towards improving neonatal care and child care in the public health sector in the region and State.

Ms. Noronha has been chosen for her contribution to the terminally ill and Alzheimer’s patients by setting up Ave Maria Palliative Care Hospice and Susheg Jivith Neuro Care Centre in Mangaluru. Ms. Noronha has been efficiently managing the 15-bed hospice with utmost professionalism, taking along an equally dedicated team of doctors, nurses, care givers and volunteers. Earlier, she had served as an associate professor and director of the MSW Programme at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

In all, 241 nominations had been received for the award, a release from the foundation said.

The award was established in 2014 on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of late Basti Vaman Shenoy, founder of the World Konkani Centre by chief patron of the centre T. V. Mohandas Pai. So far 16 distinguished personalities have been bestowed with the award.