Basaveshwara’s birth anniversary celebrated

Birth anniversary of social reformer Sri Basaveshwara was celebrated in Raichur and Yadgir districts on Sunday. Due to the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the celebrations were simple.

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy garlanded the statue of Sri Basaveshwara at Basaveswhara Circle in Raichur.

In a similar programme, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput paid floral tributes to Basaveshwara in Yadgir. Lingayat community members and others celebrated the seer’s birth anniversary in Shahpur by garlanding his statue.

Those who gathered for these celebrations maintained social distancing as per protocol.