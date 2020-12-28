Barring minor incidents, polling goes off smoothly in twin dists.

Voters line up in front of a polling booth at Bilinele village in Kadaba taluk for the gram panchayat elections in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

MANGALURU

28 December 2020 00:41 IST

Barring a heated exchange of words between two groups over bringing voters to the polling booth in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district and the arrest of a candidate for an alleged sexual assault in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, polling in the second phase of gram panchayat elections went on smoothly in the twin districts on Sunday.

Dakshina Kannada district reported an average polling of 78.12 %. Sullia taluk saw a maximum of 80.54 % voters turning up, followed by 78.45 % polling in Puttur, 77 % in Kadaba and 76.52 % voting in Belthangady taluks.

Among those who voted included 27 COVID-19 positive patients — 14 in Belthangady, 12 in Kadaba and one in Puttur taluk. Being under home quarantine, they arrived wearing personal protection equipment provided by the district administration in the last hour of polling, said District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy.

