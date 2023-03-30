ADVERTISEMENT

Barke police seize e-cigarettes worth ₹1.5 lakh

March 30, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Barke police on Tuesday seized banned e-cigarettes worth ₹1.5 lakh from six shops, besides seizing imported cigarettes that had no caution signs worth ₹5.3 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

The Barke police on Tuesday seized banned e-cigarettes worth ₹1.5 lakh from six shops, besides seizing imported cigarettes that had no caution signs worth ₹5.3 lakh.

An official release here said the police, on specific information, raided the shops at Saibeen Complex, Lalbagh. Raids at Amanthrana, Fantastic World, Unique World, Do It, Fantastic Shop, and Venture yielded 273 banned e-cigarettes. The police also found imported cigarettes that had no mandatory warning signs.

The Barke police have registered cases under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested Rahmatulla, Santhosh, Shivu alias Shivanand, Hassan, Sharief, and Irshad in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US