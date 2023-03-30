Barke police seize e-cigarettes worth ₹1.5 lakh

March 30, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Barke police on Tuesday seized banned e-cigarettes worth ₹1.5 lakh from six shops, besides seizing imported cigarettes that had no caution signs worth ₹5.3 lakh.

An official release here said the police, on specific information, raided the shops at Saibeen Complex, Lalbagh. Raids at Amanthrana, Fantastic World, Unique World, Do It, Fantastic Shop, and Venture yielded 273 banned e-cigarettes. The police also found imported cigarettes that had no mandatory warning signs.

The Barke police have registered cases under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

The police have arrested Rahmatulla, Santhosh, Shivu alias Shivanand, Hassan, Sharief, and Irshad in this connection.