Barge service comes handy for Kodi GP for dry waste collection from Kodi Bengre village

September 11, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Swachata Vahini vehicle of Kodi Gram Panchayat in Brahmavar taluk is taken on a barge across the Swarna to collect dry waste from Kodi Bengre village every week in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kodi Gram Panchayat in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district has began using the barge service between Kodi Bengre and Hangarakatte to collect dry waste from Kodi Bengre village.

The Swachhata Vahini vehicle of the gram panchayat is taken on the barge every week to collect dry waste from Kodi Bengre village involving a total distance of about 10 km, said Panchayat Development Officer Ravindra.

Dry waste was being collected once in a fortnight from Bengre village as the vehicle had to traverse 35 km via Kallianapura Santhekatte to reach the village.

The gram panchayat has already created awareness about wet waste disposal at the source and only dry waste was being collected.

With the barge facility being available, the operators take the Swachhata Vahini on the barge from Hangarakatte to Bengre and collect the dry waste, about 1 tonne every week. Bengre has over 300 houses.

The waste cess collection in the gram panchayat has been 100% and the solid and liquid resource management unit has achieved self sufficiency in this regard.

