Barge-mounted crane to salvage fishing vessel

Minister for Fisheries and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojari handing over compensation letter to a bereaved family member at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Thursday.

MANGALURU

04 December 2020 01:11 IST

Minister hands over relief letters to bereaved families

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Thursday directed the district administration to deploy a barge-mounted crane to salvage the fishing vessel Shree Raksha that has sunk in the sea so as to retrieve the remaining missing lone fisherman.

He was speaking after handing over letters releasing compensation of ₹ 6 lakh each to the families of five drowned fishermen in Monday night’s vessel-capsize tragedy here.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, quoting diving experts as saying, later told reporters that the vessel was reported to be under a depth of about 60 ft. The barge deployed for ADB works on the Someshwara coast along with the crane would be deployed to salvage the vessel, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Poojari reiterated that a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted into the sinking of the vessel by the Fisheries Department. The administration acted quickly in rescuing the stranded fishermen and launching a search for the missing ones. Also, it disbursed compensation of ₹ 6 lakh each to the families of deceased fishermen within no time, he added.

He would take a delegation of MP and MLAs to the Chief Minister within a week seeking additional ₹ 4 lakh compensation to each family following demands from fishermen leaders, Mr. Poojari said.

The Minister said that the government had been giving priority to safety of fishermen and had introduced several programmes. Similarly, fishermen too should follow safety measures, including wearing life jackets and other safety gadgets. A meeting of all the stakeholders would soon be convened to chalk out plans for further enhancing fishermen safety, Mr. Poojari said.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Deputy Director of Fisheries Parshwanath and others were present.