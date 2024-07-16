GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bar owner’s wife succumbs to burns in Mangaluru

Published - July 16, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Ashwini Shetty, 47, wife of bar and restaurant owner Ramanand Shetty, on Tuesday, July 16, succumbed to burns she sustained in her house in Udupi on Monday. Ms. Shetty was the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha Udupi city unit.

Ms. Shetty and her husband Ramanand, 52, were found unconscious in the bedroom of their house that was engulfed in the fire following the malfunctioning of centralised air conditioning system on Monday morning. Firemen quickly took Ramanand and his wife to the private hospital in Manipal where the former succumbed. Ms. Shetty died on Tuesday morning. Their two children, who were locked in the bathroom that was ventilated, escaped unhurt.

Condolences

Udupi BJP District unit condoled the death of Ms. Shetty. In a statement, district unit president Kishore Kumar Kundapur said Ms. Shetty was actively involved in the activities of the party. She was the secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha Udupi District unit. Ms. Shetty was recently elected as the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha Udupi city unit. Her death was a great loss to the party and also the Mahila Morcha, he said.

