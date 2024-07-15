Bar owner dies, wife suffers burns as fire engulfs house in Udupi

A 52-year-old bar owner died, while his wife suffered serious burns following a fire in a house in Ambalpady in Udupi on Monday morning (July 15).

The police gave name of the deceased as Ramanand Shetty. His wife Ashwini, 47, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Manipal for serious burns she sustained.

According to Udupi Town Police, the fire broke out around 5.30 a.m. following a malfunction of the centralised air condition unit of the house. Shetty and his wife were in the bedroom, while their two children were in the bedroom on the first floor of the building. Within a short time, the fire engulfed most parts of the wooden floor house, which that had less ventilation.

Two fire tenders rushed to the house. Firemen took time to enter the house filled with smoke. Lead fireman Raghavendra Achar and a few other firemen entered the house wearing breathing apparatus. The firemen found Shetty and his wife unconscious in the bedroom. Their two children had come down to the first floor and were in the bathroom that was ventilated. Shetty and Ashwini were shifted to the private hospital where the former scummed. The two children did not suffer any burns, the police said.

Chief Fire Officer B.M. Thirumalesh said lead fireman Mr. Achar was injured during the operation and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

