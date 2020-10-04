Bar on Pili Vesha during Dasara

MANGALURU

04 October 2020 18:31 IST

While imposing a bar on the popular Pili Vesha (tiger dance) during the Dasara celebrations, the District Dharmika Parishat has asked all temples in Dakshina Kannada to restrict cultural programmes to their premises by ensuring social distancing.

These were among the decisions taken during the meeting of the District Dharmika Parishat chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is the chairman of the parishat, here on Saturday. The meeting was held to discuss precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the festival season.

Apart from officials from the Muzrai Department, representatives of the Mahatobara Mangaladevi Temple, the Bolar Marigudi temple, the Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple and the Venkataramana Temple participated in the meeting.

Asking temples to ensure compulsory use of sanitisers and thermal scanning, the parishat said that there should be enough volunteers to see devotees use face masks and follow social distancing when in temples.

Imposing a ban on organising roadside public and cultural programmes and at places where Sharada idols are installed in different localities, the parishat asked such organisations to hold programmes in a simple way. Temples can arrange for webcast of cultural programmes.

No permission will be given for installation of big shamiyana and there will be no Sante or Jatra during the festivals, said Dr. Rajendra said in a release.

The meeting also decided to ban the sale, use and storing of fire crackers during the coming Deepavali. Hence, no fire crackers should be burst during Deepavali, it said.