Bar on non-Hindu traders sought in Kollur

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists have given representation to the Kollur Gram Panchayat in Udupi district urging it not to permit non-Hindus to set up shop in the vicinity of the Kollur Mookambika Temple during the annual temple fair, which commences on Friday.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal activists gave the representation on Tuesday to the president of the Kollur Gram Panchayat. The activists told the gram panchayat president that their demand was as per Rule 31(12) of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Rules.

Temple Executive Officer P.B. Mahesh said that the gram panchayat president forwarded the representation to the temple on Thursday. “The temple is yet to take a decision on the representation,” he said.

The annual fair of Kollur temple starts on Friday with Rathotsava. The annual fair will go on till Sunday.