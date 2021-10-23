Bar council suspends enrolment of advocate accused of sexual harassment

The Karnataka State Bar Council has taken suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual harassment and other charges against advocate K.S.N. Rajesh of Mangaluru and ordered keeping his enrolment under suspension.

In a resolution dated October 21, KSBC chairman L. Srinivasa Babu said the matter had been referred to the disciplinary committee to hold an inquiry for professional misconduct under Section 35 of the Advocates Act.

A second year law student has accused Rajesh, Special Public Prosecutor of the Lokayukta, of sexual assault in his chamber on September 25.

The victim’s friend filed a complaint accusing the advocate and his friend, a woman activist, of forcing her in a city police station to sign a document denying sexual harassment of her friend. These two complaints were registered at the Women’s Police Station on October 18.

In the minutes of the virtual meeting, the KSBC members noted that conduct of Rajesh has undermined dignity and reputation of the profession. The council has immediately intervened to stop Rajesh from misusing his position and also to assure safety and security to the victim and witnesses in the two cases, the members opined.