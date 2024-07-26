Bar booked for promoting alcohol consumption among minors

The Excise Department on Friday filed a case against the management of a bar in the city for allegedly promoting liquor consumption among minors. The bar reportedly used social media for promoting liquor consumption under the title ‘Students’ Wednesday Night’ on July 24.

The Lalbagh Inn Bar at Derebail had allegedly released a promotional poster which was shared on some WhatsApp groups. The poster mentioned that if a student showed their identity card, they would get a concession of 15% on the bill. It stated that there was a special offer for girl students.

Excise Deputy Superintendent N. Sowmyalatha took note of the poster, raided the bar and found the poster there. Labelling it a violation of the Excise Act, she registered a case against its owners for offence punishable under Section 36 of the Act.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said on Friday that the city police are committed to prevent such activities in bars and pubs in the city. The police served a notice to the owner of Lalbagh Inn on Thursday. Instructions have been given to all police stations to continuously monitor and check such practices, he said.

