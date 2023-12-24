Bantwal resident who lost ₹20.29 lakh to online investment fraud found dead in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada

December 24, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 32-year-old resident of Kukkepady village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, who had lost ₹20.29 lakh to an online investment fraud recently, was found dead near Puchchamogaru, in Phalguni River, on Sunday, December 24.

In the complaint to Punjalkatte police station on Saturday, the 32-year-old Vita Mareena D’Souza stated that she received a call from an unknown number informing her about an online trading app through which she could get a good return for investment. She received the link on the Telegram app. Ms. D’Souza downloaded the app and invested a total of ₹20,29,100 between December 8 and December 22.

As she failed to get any return for the investment, Ms. D’souza filed the complaint accusing operators of the online trading app of cheating. The Punjalkatte registered her complaint for offences punishable under Sections 66 (C), 66 (D) of Information Technology Act and under Sections 417 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

The police said Ms. D’Souza left the house on Saturday night in her two-wheeler after telling her family members that she was going to Vamadapadavu. As she failed to return home, her family members started to search for her. On Sunday morning, Ms. D’Souza’s body was found floating near Puchchamogaru, in Phalguni River. Fire men and local residents fished out Ms. D’Souza’s body.

On the complaint by Ms. D’Souza’s elder sister Veena, the Bantwal Rural police registered a case of unnatural death.

(Those in distress and having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)