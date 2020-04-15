Bantwal resident quarantined,booked for illegal entry

The Dakshina Kannada district police have got one person from Bantwal, who is said to have illegally entered the district from Kerala during the lockdown, quarantined and booked him for attempting to spread infection.
A communique from the district police here said that Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Pudu in Bantwal taluk, was working in Malappuram district of Kerala. He travelled from Kerala to Mangaluru on April 11 by a truck and was staying with his relatives in Bollai-Sajipa Muda.
Upon receiving information from the residents of the village, Bantwal Town Police secured him and got him quarantined in a hospital, the police said. For having violated government orders at a time when COVID-19 was fast spreading, he was booked under Sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.