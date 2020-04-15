Bantwal resident quarantined,booked for illegal entry

The Dakshina Kannada district police have got one person from Bantwal, who is said to have illegally entered the district from Kerala during the lockdown, quarantined and booked him for attempting to spread infection.

A communique from the district police here said that Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Pudu in Bantwal taluk, was working in Malappuram district of Kerala. He travelled from Kerala to Mangaluru on April 11 by a truck and was staying with his relatives in Bollai-Sajipa Muda.

Upon receiving information from the residents of the village, Bantwal Town Police secured him and got him quarantined in a hospital, the police said. For having violated government orders at a time when COVID-19 was fast spreading, he was booked under Sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.