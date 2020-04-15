Mangaluru

Bantwal resident quarantined,booked for illegal entry

The Dakshina Kannada district police have got one person from Bantwal, who is said to have illegally entered the district from Kerala during the lockdown, quarantined and booked him for attempting to spread infection.

A communique from the district police here said that Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Pudu in Bantwal taluk, was working in Malappuram district of Kerala. He travelled from Kerala to Mangaluru on April 11 by a truck and was staying with his relatives in Bollai-Sajipa Muda.

Upon receiving information from the residents of the village, Bantwal Town Police secured him and got him quarantined in a hospital, the police said. For having violated government orders at a time when COVID-19 was fast spreading, he was booked under Sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 9:01:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/bantwal-resident-quarantinedbooked-for-illegal-entry/article31348724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY