Bantwal resident dies after falling into storm-water drain

July 10, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau

M. Keshava Naika, 51, a resident of Punacha village of Bantwal taluk, died after he fell into a storm-water drain close to the Manjeshwar-Subrahmanya State highway on Saturday night.

The Vitla police said Naika slipped while crossing a makeshift foot overbridge laid over the drain to reach his house off the Subrahmanya-Manjeshwara State highway around 8 p.m. Naika died on the spot. Autopsy was done at Government Hospital Sullia on Sunday, the police said.

In a statement, the Bantwal tahsildar said the silt in the drain was recently cleared to ensure smooth flow of water. The intensity of the rains has reduced and the incident at the moment could not be termed as death due to natural calamity. They are awaiting the autopsy report to know the cause of death, the tahsildar said.

Naika has left behind his wife Sharada and son Ashit, a Class VIII student.

