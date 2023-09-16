Bantwal resident acquitted in case of assaulting police

September 16, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - MANGALURU

The I Additional District and Sessions Judge, H.S. Mallikarjuna Swamy, has acquitted Samsuddin, a resident of Navooru in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, in a case of assaulting the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police personnel near Bantwal in 2008.

Samsuddin was said to be among a group of nine persons who waylaid the private car in which the CCB personnel were bringing to Mangaluru two persons arrested for the illegal possession of tiger skin.

The group waylaid the CCB personnel at Kavalapadooru village of Bantwal taluk around 7 p.m. on February 8, 2008. Demanding release of the two arrested persons, the group were accused of assaulting Assistant Sub Inspector K. Parameshwar and a few other CCB personnel. They hurled stones to damage the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Parameshwar, in self defence, fired two rounds in air. The then CCB Inspector A.D. Nagaraj filed a complaint against the assaulters. The alleged assaulters were charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 341 (wrongful restraint) , 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs. 50) of Indian Penal Code.

Samsuddin, who was named accused No. 3 in the case, was absconding and the case was split. Following his arrest later, Samsuddin was tried for the charges he was arraigned.

While taking note that there was evidence with regard to waylaying of CCB vehicle and assault of the police personnel, the judge, in his judgement dated September 13, said there was nothing to show involvement of Samsuddin in the incident.

“Incident occurred in the road at 7 p.m. No test identification parade was conducted by the Taluk Executive Magistrate in this case (of arresting Samsuddin). Injured police officers and other police officers did not identify this accused when he was arrested,” the judge noted and said “In this case, non holding of test identification parade is fatal to the case of the prosecution.”

The judge said there is no credible evidence before the court to prove the presence and participation of Samsuddin in the offence. “Prosecution failed to adduce cogent, coherent and convincing evidence to prove the guilt of the accused,” the judge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT